Senator Angara says he has recovered from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Senator Sonny Angara on Monday, April 6, said he has recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019.

In a Facebook post, Angara said after several days in the emergency room and the COVID-19 wing, his doctors finally sent him home, “negative for the virus and pneumonia free.”

“Big big thanks to my doctors and nurses for taking care of me and to my family, loved ones, friends for all the prayers, letters and food that you sent. Am truly grateful for the gift of life and even more so now for those at the front lines who safeguard our lives and protect our society,” Angara said.

Angara was the third senator to test positive for COVID-19.

Prior to his announcement on March 26, Senators Miguel Zubiri and Koko Pimentel said they too tested positive for the virus.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 3000 COVID-19 cases, with over 100 deaths.