JUST IN: Senator Zubiri tests positive for COVID-19, says he is asymptomatic but in isolation in his home

(Eagle News) -Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday, March 16, tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus disease.

Zubiri himself said this in a Facebook post, after he received the information from Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

He said he took the test on Friday.

“I want people to know that this is not a laughing matter. It’s not a joke. Itong virus na to napakadaling mahawa. Imagine, ingat na ingat na ako. I was very careful in the Senate. Kaya magingat po tayo lahat..Please keep each other apart. Make sure you stay at home,” he said in a television interview.

He said he was, however, asymptomatic and monitoring his temperature inside his home.

“I have some medicines ready…,” he said.