JUST IN: Senator Angara tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Senator Sonny Angara has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Angara made the announcement in a statement on Thursday, March 26.

“I have been feeling some symptoms like mild fever, cough, headaches and general weakness,” he said.

He said he has not had any contact with the public since he took the test on March 16.

“Let us continue to support all efforts to fight the further spread of the virus. Let us support our frontliners on the streets, in the emergency rooms as they are key to the effort,” he said.

Earlier, Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Koko Pimentel announced they tested positive for COVID-19.

Pimentel has also come under fire for accompanying his pregnant wife to the Makati Medical Center despite being a patient under investigation.

The MMC slammed Pimentel for breaching the hospital safety protocol against COVID-19.

He has since apologized.