Recoveries climb to 1084 as COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 8772

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has risen to 8772 after the Department of Health reported 284 new cases on Friday, May 1.

According to the DOH, the number of recoveries continues to increase, now at 1084 with 41 additional ones.

Eleven new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 579.

Today marks the start of the easing of restrictions in some areas under a general community quarantine.

Metro Manila and other areas, however, remain under an enhanced community quarantine until May 15.

The DOH has said that it was still early to say if the country was flattening the COVID-19 curve, but noted there were “indications.”