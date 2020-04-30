Malacanang releases final list of ECQ areas effective May 1 to May 15

(Eagle News) – Malacanang released on Thursday, April 30, the final list of areas under the Enhanced Community Quarantine from May 1 to May 15.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that Bacolod City and Iloilo City are now included in the revised list of areas under ECQ.

The complete list of ECQ areas are the following:

National Capital Region

Region 3 (Central Luzon) except Aurora

Region 4-A Calabarzon

Pangasinan

Benguet

Iloilo province

Iloilo City

Cebu province

Cebu City

City of Bacolod

City of Davao

Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases have included Iloilo City and Bacolod City because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Base po yan sa dami ng kaso at sa kakayahan ng kugar na magbigay ng medical services,” he said.

He said that the highly urbanized cities, independent component cities (ICCs), and municipalities under these provinces and regions covered by the ECQ are to be covered by the strict quarantine protocols from Ma 1, 12:01 a.m., up to May 15, 11:59 p.m.

Other areas in the country, outside of these ECQ areas, will be considered under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) which will be considered the “new normal” with minimum health standards to be implemented such as the proper handwashing, physical distance, wearing of face masks, and observance of cough etiquette.

The Palace had earlier issued a list of areas under ECQ after President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision on April 23 to extend the enhanced community quarantine in areas in Luzon with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, and to impose it on areas in Visayas and MIndanao which similarly have incidents of COVID-19 infections.

(Eagle News Service)