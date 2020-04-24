Pres. Duterte extends ECQ until May 15 in Metro Manila, C. Luzon, CALABARZON, other areas with high COVID-19 cases

Imposes ECQ in Cebu province, Cebu City, Davao del Norte, Davao City

(Eagle News)– President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to extend the enhanced community quarantine until May 15 in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and other high risk areas in Luzon, and imposed the ECQ in other high-risk areas in Visayas and Mindanao with high incidence of COVID-19.

Duterte, upon the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, extended the ECQ in the following areas:

• National Capital Region

• CALABARZON (Region 4-A)

• Central Luzon (Region 3)

and specifically in these provinces:

• Benguet

• Pangasinan

• Bataan

• Bulacan

• Nueva Ecija

• Pampanga

• Tarlac

• Zambales

• Batangas

• Laguna

• Cavite

• Rizal

• Quezon

• Oriental Mindoro

• Occidental Mindoro

• Albay

• Catanduanes

• Antique

• Iloilo

• Cebu

• Cebu City

• Davao Del Norte

• Davao City

Some of the listed areas like Benquet, Antique, Iloilo, Cebu and Cebu city would still be subject to rechecking until April 30, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

-GCQ, the new normal-

Other areas will be placed under the so-called General Community Quarantine or the “new normal”

“Ang lahat po ng mga probinsya na hindi po nakasama dito sa ECQ ay mapapasama sa new normal na tinatawag na ‘general community quarantine’,” Roque said.

The President’s new spokesperson announced this in a pre-recorded meeting of President Duterte with the members of the IATF on Thursday night, April 23, that was aired on Friday, April 24, 2020.

-Areas under evaluation for ECQ or GCQ-

He said that there will be continuous evaluation of other areas in the country if they will be under General Community Quarantine or if they should continue to be under ECQ or to be placed under ECQ if these are areas outside Luzon:

These are the following areas: Abra, Ilocos Norte, La Union Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Marinduque, Camarines Sur, Aklan, Capiz, Samar, Western Samar, Zamboanga del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, North Cotabato, South Cotabato and Maguindanao.

