The new normal under GCQ: PHL gov’t defines activities, services that are allowed

(Eagle News) – What is the “new normal” under the so-called GCQ or General Community Quarantine where almost all areas in the country are classified?

Unlike the ECQ or enhanced community quarantine which employ stricter protocols, areas under GCQ (those with zero to few COVID-19 cases) in the Philippines allow the so-called “essential services and work”, as are certain businesses and establishments, essential construction work, and public transport — but all with strict social or physical distancing protocols, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

-Wearing of face masks, physical distancing, handwashing in public places-

Physical distancing of at least one meter, wearing of masks and gloves if necessary, and workers with half continuing to work from home, while the other half working on site could be the norm.

This is until a vaccine could be discovered to defeat COVID-19.

“Minimum health standards such as strict social distancing, wearing of face masks, presence of sanitation stations, taking of body temperature, and provision of vitamins must always be observed in work and public places,” explained Trade and Industry Secretary Lopez.

-IATF recommendations-

Under the Philippine government’s GCQ, these are the recommendations of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF_EID):

 Workers under sectors 1, 2 and 3 (which includes primary and essential services) are allowed to “work in phases”

 Age groups 0 to 20, the elderly or those aged 60 and up, those with high health risk will have to stay at home

 Mall opening only for non-leisure shops, other shops in malls to remain closed

 Priority and essential construction to resume

 Non-workers allowed to go out only to buy goods and avail of services except those pertaining to sector category 4 (leisure and youth-related)

 Public transport allowed to operate under reduced capacity mindful of social or physical distancing

 Local government units to enforce curfew at night for non-workers

 Students enrolled in higher education institutions can be allowed to finish the school year, and will be given credentials

With regards to industries that are allowed to operate in moderate to low-risk areas under GCQ, the IATF has recommended 100 percent opening of the following:

 Agriculture, fishery and forestry

 Food manufacturing and all its supply chain including packaging for raw material

 Food retails and supermarket

 Restaurant but only for takeout and delivery services

 Hospitals

 Logistics

 Water

 Energy

 Internet

 Telecommunications

 Media

For other industries in moderate to low-risk areas, the following have been recommended to just have 50 percent to 100 percent opening:

 other manufacturing such as electronics and exports

 e-commerce

 delivery for essential and non-essential items

 repair and maintenance services

 housing

 office services.

Industries in moderate to low-risk areas under GCQ that are recommended to have 50-50 work from home and on-site arrangements (up to 50 percent on site work, and up to 50 percent work-from-home) are the following:

 Financial services

 BPO or business process outsourcing

 Other non-leisure wholesale and retail trade

 other non-leisure services

-Banned activities, services-

These establishments and activities would, however, remain 100 percent closed or banned for all GCQ areas (both medium to low-risk):

 All school (but consider late opening in September except for online learning)

 Leisure activities and establishments

 Amusement including gaming and fitness

 Kid industry

 Tourism

 All gatherings including religious, conferences and the like

Roque said that there would be limited opening of malls and construction in areas under “General Community Quarantine.”

Experts have noted that the “enhanced community quarantine” in Luzon has so far been effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The ECQ has been extended in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Region 4A) and other areas in Luzin with high COVID-19 cases. Cebu province and Ceu City, and Davao del Norte and Davao City have also been placed under ECQ.

The Philippines has recorded 7,192 cases as of 4 p.m., Friday, April 24, with 477 deaths and 762 recoveries.

(Eagle News Service)