QC gov’t places 53 areas under special concern lockdown due to increase in COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 50 areas in Quezon City have been placed under a special concern lockdown due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the local government announced on Friday, Sept. 17.

As of September 16, the local government said the following areas are under a lockdown that will last for 14 days from the start of the lockdown implementation in each area:

According to the local government, it will distribute food packs and essential kits to the affected families.

The members of each household will also be subjected to swab testing.

Metro Manila is on its second day under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert level under the new alert level system being implemented by the government in the region.

An alert level 4 means the case count is high and/or increasing, and total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate are high.

Metro Manila also adjusted its curfew hours with the implementation of the new system.