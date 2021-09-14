Palace releases guidelines on alert level system to be implemented in Metro Manila

NCR under COVID-19 alert level 4 starting Sept. 16, Roque says

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will be under a COVID-19 alert level 4 starting Sept. 16.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement as he released the guidelines on the new system to be implemented in the region.

Under the alert level system, Metro Manila will be subjected to different alert levels depending on the COVID-19 case transmission, hospital bed utilization rate, and intensive care unit utilization rate.

The following are the specific criteria for each alert level implementation:

Alert level 1: Case transmission is low and decreasing, total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate are low

Alert level 2: COVID-19 transmission is low and decreasing, healthcare utilization is low, or case counts are low but increasing, or case counts are low and decreasing but total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate are increasing

Alert level 3: Case count is high and/or increasing, with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate increasing.

Alert level 4: Case count is high and/or increasing with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate high.

Alert level 5: Case count is alarming, with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate at critical utilization

Under the guidelines, the Department of Health shall determine the alert level of the pilot area.

The local government unit, meanwhile, shall impose granular lockdowns on areas identified as “critical zones.” These may be imposed regardless of the COVID-19 alert level.

The area under alert level 5 shall observe guidelines applicable to the Enhanced Community Quarantine as provided for under the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Omnibus Guidelines on the implementation of community quarantine in the Philippines.

The following, on the other hand, apply to the area under alert level 4:

Persons below 18 years old; over 65 years old; and those with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities or other health risks, and pregnant women are not allowed outside residences, provided they shall be allowed access to obtain essential goods and services or for work in permitted industries and offices.

Intrazonal and interzonal travel for persons not required to stay at home may be allowed subject to reasonable regulations of the local government unit of destination.

Individual outdoor exercises shall be allowed for all ages regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status but shall be limited within the general area of residence. This is provided the minimum public health standards and precautions such as the wearing of face masks and the maintenance of social distancing protocols are observed.

The following establishments and activities are not allowed: Indoor visitor or tourist attractions, libraries, archives, museums, galleries, and cultural shows and exhibits indoor venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, events indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas, and venues with live performances Outdoor and indoor amusement parks indoor recreational revenues such as internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys indoor limited face-to-face or in-person classes, examinations, and other education-related activities at all levels except those previously approved by the IATF and the Office of the President. Gaming establishments unless authorized by the IATF and the OP. Social events such as but not limited to concerts and parties, wedding receptions, engagement parties, wedding anniversaries, debut, birthday parties, family reunions, and bridal or baby showers, parades, processions, motorcades, and gatherings at residences with any person outside of one’s immediate household. Indoor sports courts or venues, fitness studios, gyms, spas, or other indoor leisure centers and facilities, and swimming pools All contact sports except those conducted under a bubble-type setup as provided for under the relevant guidelines adopted by the IATF, and approved by the LGU where such games will be held Personal care services such as medical aesthetic clinics, cosmetic or derma clinics, make-up salons, reflexology, wellness and holistic centers, among others. Home services likewise not permitted Specialized markets of the Department of Tourism such as staycations

Outdoor or al fresco dine-in services in restaurants and eateries shall be allowed at a maximum of 30% venue/seating capacity regardless of vaccination status. Indoor dine-in services may be allowed at a limited 10% venue/seating capacity but will cater only to individuals fully vaccinated for COVID-19. All employees of the establishment to operate should also be fully vaccinated.

Personal care services limited to barbershops, hair spas, nail spas and beauty salons shall be allowed at a maximum of 30% venue/seating capacity if these are conducted outdoors regardless of vaccination status. These establishments may operate at a maximum of 10% capacity indoors but these services should apply only to individuals vaccinated for COVID-19.

In-person religious gatherings shall be allowed at a maximum of 30% if conducted outdoors regardless of vaccination status. These gatherings may be allowed at a limited 10% venue/seating capacity indoors but may accommodate only individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 shall be allowed provided that the same shall be limited to immediate family members

Except for areas covered by granular lockdowns, all other establishments or activities not otherwise specified may be allowed to operate at 100% on-site or venue seating capacity provided minimum health standards are followed. However, they are encouraged to implement with a minimal on-site capacity necessary to implement full operations while applying work-from-home and other flexible work arrangements.

Agencies and instrumentalities of the government shall remain fully operational and adhere to a 20% on-site capacity while applying WFH and flexible work arrangements.

For alert level 3, the following shall apply:

Movement of persons will also be allowed except for reasonable restrictions based on age and comorbidities. They shall, however, be allowed access to obtain essential goods and services, or for work in permitted industries and offices.

Intrazonal and interzonal travel for persons not otherwise required to remain at their residences may be allowed subject to the reasonable regulations of the LGU of destination.

Individual outdoor exercises shall be allowed for all ages regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status.

Operations of indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas, and venues with live performers and outdoor and indoor amusement parks or theme parks, funfairs/peryas, kid amusement industries such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides will still be prohibited.

Agencies and instrumentalities of the government will operate at least 30% on-site capacity while applying WFH and other flexible work arrangements.

Except for granular lockdown areas, the following establishments will be allowed to operate at a maximum of 30% capacity. Indoor visitor or tourist attractions, libraries, archives, museums, galleries, and cultural shows and exhibits; Indoor venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, events (MICE); Indoor recreational venues such as internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, and similar venues, Indoor face to face or in-person examinations approved by the IATF; Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments; Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals fo those who died of causes other than COVID-19; In-person religious gatherings Social events such as but not limited to concerts and parties, wedding receptions, engagement parties, wedding anniversaries, debut and birthday parties, family reunions, and bridal or baby showers, motorcades, and gatherings at residences with any person outside of one’s immediate household; Indoor dine-in services of food preparation establishments such as commissaries, restaurants, and eateries; Indoor sports courts or venues, fitness studios, gyms, spas or other indoor leisure centers or facilities, and swimming pools; Personal care services which include beauty salons, beauty parlors, medical aesthetic clinics, cosmetic or derma clinics, make-up salons, nail spas, reflexology, aesthetics, wellness, and holistic centers, and other similar establishments; acupuncture and electrocautery establishments, and massage therapy including sports therapy establishments. This also applies to establishments providing tanning services, body piercings, tattooing, and similar services.



For alert level 2, the following shall apply:

Movement of persons will be allowed except for reasonable restrictions. They must also be allowed to access essential goods and services or for work in permitted industries and offices.

Intrazonal and interzonal travel for persons not otherwise required to remain at their residences in the preceding paragraph may be allowed subject to the reasonable regulations of the LGU of destination.

Individual outdoor exercises shall be allowed for all ages regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status.

Business establishments with Safety Seal Certifications will be allowed to operate at an additional ten (10) percentage points beyond the prescribed on-site or venue/seating capacity.

Agencies and instrumentalities of the government shall remain to be fully operational and shall adhere to at least 50% on-site capacity while applying work-from-home and other flexible work arrangements.

Except for establishments located in areas located under granular lockdowns, the following will be allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at a maximum of 50% on-site or venue/seating capacity: Indoor visitor or tourist attractions, libraries, archives, museums, galleries, and cultural shows and exhibits; Indoor venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, events Indoor entertainment venues with live performers such as karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls, theaters, and cinemas; Amusement parks or theme parks, funfairs/peryas, kid amusement, industries such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides; Indoor recreational venues such as internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, and similar venues; Indoor limited face to face or in-person classes, examinations, and other education-related activities at all levels; Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments; Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 In-person religious gatherings; Social events such as but not limited to concerts and parties, wedding receptions, engagement parties, wedding anniversaries, debut and birthday parties, family reunions, and bridal or baby showers, and gatherings at residences with any person outside of one’s immediate household; Indoor dine-in services of food preparation establishments such as commissaries, restaurants, and eateries; Indoor sports courts or venues, fitness studios, gyms, spas or other indoor leisure centers or facilities, and swimming pools; Personal care services that include those providing tanning services, body piercings, tattooing, and similar services.



The following apply to the area under alert level 1:

Movement of people will be allowed except for reasonable restrictions on activities and spaces that are closed, crowded, or that enable close contact

Except for those located in areas under granular lockdowns, all establishments, persons, or activities, are allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at full on-site or venue/seating capacity provided they follow minimum health standards.

“In this new classification framework, we proactively advocate the Principles of 3C’s (Closed, Crowded and Close Contact) Strategy, which shall be applied in Metro Manila starting September 16, 2021,” Roque said.