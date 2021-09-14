MMDA: Curfew hours in Metro Manila to be adjusted once alert level system takes effect

(Eagle News) — Curfew hours in Metro Manila will be adjusted once the alert level system takes effect.

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Benhur Abalos, Metro Manila mayors voted to make curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Sept. 16.

He said the resolution stating the same will be released.

At present, curfew hours in Metro Manila are from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Abalos made the announcement after the Palace announced Metro Manila would be placed under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest level under the new system.

Under alert level 4, persons below 18 years old, over 65 years old, those with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities or other health risks, and pregnant women are not allowed outside residences, but shall be allowed access to obtain essential goods and services or for work in permitted industries and offices.

Intrazonal and interzonal travel for persons not required to stay at home may be allowed subject to reasonable regulations of the local government unit of destination.

Individual outdoor exercises shall also be allowed for all ages regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status but shall be limited within the general area of residence. This is provided the minimum public health standards and precautions such as the wearing of face masks and the maintenance of social distancing protocols are observed.

The Palace said the alert level shall be determined by the Department of Health based on Metro Manila’s COVID-19 case transmission, hospital bed utilization rate, and intensive care unit utilization rate.

A COVID-19 alert level 4 means the COVID-19 case count in the area is high and/or increasing with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate also high.