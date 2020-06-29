President Duterte to announce new quarantine classifications on Tuesday; COVID-19 task force says no community quarantine to be lifted

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to announce the community quarantines to be imposed in several parts of the country on Tuesday, June 30.

But the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said what’s certain is that no community quarantine shall be lifted, at least until October.

NTF chief Carlito Galvez Jr. said the task force has decided the “threshold” would be a modified general community quarantine, where restrictions are further eased but not completely.

“Kung magkakaroon po tayo ng classification na new normal, there will be a possibility na mawala ang vigilance ng adjacent provinces,” Galvez said.

At present, Cebu City remains under an enhanced community quarantine.

President Duterte has sent Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to oversee the COVID-19 response there, as he lamented what he said was the slow response of Cebuanos to the COVID-19 virus.

Upon his arrival, Cimatu placed 12 barangays under lockdown.

Neighboring Talisay City is under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country is either under a general community quarantine, like Metro Manila, or under a modified GCQ.

The Philippines has confirmed 35455 COVID-19 cases so far.