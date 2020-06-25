12 Cebu City barangays to be placed under total lockdown

(Eagle News) — Twelve barangays in Cebu City will be placed under a total lockdown, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said on Thursday, June 25.

According to Cimatu, these are:

Sambag 1

Kamputhaw

Basak San Nicolas

Mabolo

Tinago

Ermita

Lahug

Guadalupe

Duljo Fatima

Tisa

Tejero

Sambag II

He said these barangays had a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, Joint Task Force COVID Shield commander Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar said two companies of the Philippine National Police’s elite Special Action Force will be deployed to Cebu City to help implement the enhanced community quarantine there.

He said apart from the 150 commandos who are known to be “strict,” “mobility assets” that include “multi-purpose armored vehicles similar to what we used in the implementation of ECQ in Metro Manila” will be deployed.

The SAF commandos are apart from the soldiers already deployed to the city and nearby areas.

President Rodrigo Duterte sent Cimatu to Cebu to assess the COVID-19 response there following what the national government said was the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.

The President also lamented what he said was the Cebuanos’ slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cebu City was the only city to revert to the ECQ, the strictest form of community quarantine, since June 15.

A day later, Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella said all quarantine passes issued to residents were cancelled, upon recommendation of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.