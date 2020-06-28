PHL COVID-19 cases reach 35455; of 485 “fresh cases,” 245 come from NCR

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has reached 35455.

The Department of Health said of the 653 cases reported today, 485 were fresh cases, or cases where test results were released to the patient three days ago.

The remaining, or 168, are late cases or cases where test results were released to the patient four days ago or more.

According to the DOH, of the 485 fresh cases, 245 were from Metro Manila, 120 from Region VII, 112 from other areas and eight from repatriates.

Of the 168 late cases, 111 were from NCR, 11 from Region VII, 25 from other areas and 21 from repatriates.

Recoveries have reached 9686 after 258 recoveries were reported today.

The death toll stands at 1244 including the eight new deaths.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to make announcements on the types of community quarantine to be imposed in the country on or before June 30.