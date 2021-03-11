PNP reports 66 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Sixty-six more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 11896.

Of these, 671 were active.

Twenty-eight additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 11193.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 32.

Uniformed personnel, including the police, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination drive that kicked off a few weeks ago.

The kickoff came as the OCTA research group observed a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting some local government units such as Manila and Quezon City to impose localized lockdowns.

Paranaque, for its part, extended its curfew hours after three South African COVID-19 cases were monitored there.