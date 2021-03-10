Manila gov’t places two barangays, two hotels under lockdown

(Eagle News) — The Manila government has placed two barangays and two hotels under lockdown following the increase in COVID-19 cases there.

An advisory from the local government said the 4-day lockdown starting Thursday, March 11, at 12:01 a.m., covers:

Barangay 351

Barangay 725

Malate Bayview Mansion in Barangay 699

Hop Inn Hotel in Barangay 699

The lockdown ends on Sunday, March 14, at 11:59 p.m.

According to the Manila government, the four-day lockdown stipulated in Mayor Isko Moreno’s Executive Order No. 06 would give way to a “disease surveillance, massive contact tracing and verification or testing and rapid risk assessment “ due to what it said was the imminent danger posed by the resurgence of COVID-19.

It said Barangay 351 has 12 active cases while Barangay 725 has 14 active cases.

Malate Bayview Mansion has 14 confirmed cases and Hop Inn Hotel three cases.

The Manila Health Department also recommended for the barangays to be declared as “critical zones.”

Under the lockdown, all residents shall be strictly confined to their residences and are prohibited from going outside their homes.

The order, however, exempts health workers, military personnel, service workers (pharmacies, drug stores, and funeral homes), utility workers (energy, cable, internet, telecommunication companies, water, sanitation, and critical transport facilities including port operation), essential workers (goods delivery, food delivery, banking and money services), barangay officials (chairpersons, Barangay secretaries, Barangay treasurers, kagawads, and executive officers), and media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

“Station Commanders of Police Stations covering the said barangays are hereby directed to employ and deploy officers and personnel in strategic locations and areas necessary for the effective implementation of the ECQ,” the EO said.

So far, the local government has 154 new active cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the city to 988.

Meanwhile, 74 new recoveries and two new deaths were tallied by the MHD, bringing the total number of recoveries and deaths to 27,639 and 817, respectively.