PNR announces bus augmentation sched for March 28, 30, 31

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Railways has announced the schedule of the bus augmentation for the Alabang-Tutuban route for March 28, 30 and 31.

The PNR said, on those days, the first bus trip will leave Alabang at 5:30 a.m.

The first bus from Tutuban, meanwhile, will leave at 7 a.m.

The last Alabang-Tutuban trip will be at 7 p.m. while the last Tutuban-Alabang trip will leave at 9 p.m.

There is an interval of one hour between trips on these days.

There are no scheduled bus trips on Friday, March 29, and will resume on March 31 instead.

Starting April 1, meanwhile, there will be a 30-minute interval between PNR trips.