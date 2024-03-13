Fire hits four PGH wards

(Eagle News)–A fire hit four wards of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Wednesday, March 13.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire started around 3 p.m. and reached the second alarm before it was declared under control later in the day.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

In a statement, the Department of Health said, based on a report from the hospital, doctors and patients were in the evacuation area in parking lots at that time.

It said the agency’s Health Emergency Management Bureau has already extended assistance for the transfer of patients to various DOH hospitals.

“All DOH hospitals in (the National Capital Region) have been alerted and are prepared to accommodate patients,” it said.

It also instructed all DOH hospitals to review their fire evacuation plans and conduct risk analyses for fire prevention on their premises.