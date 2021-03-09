QC gov’t places several areas under special concern lockdown due to increase in COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Quezon City government on Tuesday, March 9, placed several areas under a special concern lockdown amid a surge in COVID-19 cases there.

The local government said the following are covered by the lockdown, which means all families in those areas will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and swab testing.

Portion of Durian Street, Barangay Pasong Tamo

L. Pascual Street, Barangay Baesa

De Los Santos Compound, Heavenly Drive, Barangay San Agustin

No. 46 K-9th Street, Barangay West Kamias expanded to No. 46-50, K-9th Street, Barangay West Kamias

49 & 51 E Rodriguez Sr. Ave., Barangay Doña Josefa

Paul Street and Thaddeus Street, Jordan Park Homes Subdivision, Doña Carmen, Barangay Commonwealth

No. 237 Apo Street, Barangay Maharlika

No. 64 14th Avenue, Barangay Socorro

No. 64-B Agno Extension, Barangay Tatalon

No. 90 Gonzales Compound, Barangay Balon Bato

No. 2A – 4 K-6th, Barangay West Kamias

Portion of Sitio 5, Jose Abad Santos, Barangay Sta. Lucia

The affected families will be given food packs and essential kits.

“With the alarming surge in numbers the past few days, it is imperative to place areas with clustered cases under lockdown to control the possibility of widespread transmission in our barangays,” City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit Head Dr. Rolly Cruz said in a separate statement.

In a memorandum dated March 8, 2021, Mayor Joy Belmonte said the noticeable surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region “warrants for a more stringent implementation of existing ordinances and issuances” to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Quezon City.

“This memorandum shall be strictly implemented all Punong Barangays, QCPD Director and Police Station Commanders, and the Law and Order Cluster of the City Government,” she had said.

So far, 34,139 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Quezon City.

Over 31,000–or 31,465–have so far recovered, while 858 have died.