PNP reports 62 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported 62 more COVID-19 cases.

PNP data showed the additional cases pushed the PNP total active cases to 752.

The total number of COVID-19 cases among police personnel is now at 12,063.

Forty-nine additional recoveries, the PNP said, prompted an increase in the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally, now at 11,266.

On Friday, the PNP announced PNP Chief Debold Sinas had tested positive for COVID-19.

It said it had begun contact tracing.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar was designated the PNP officer-in-charge.

The PNP has said Sinas was in good condition and was asymptomatic.