PNP starts contact tracing after Sinas tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has begun its contact tracing after PNP Chief Debold Sinas tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP officer-in-charge, said he instructed Health Service personnel to subject to a heath assessment the PNP personnel who went near Sinas when he visited several police units from March 9 to 11.

He said the PNP has also coordinated for the contact tracing of all those who attended an activity with Sinas at Camp Crame in Quezon City on March 10.

The PNP has said Sinas’ March 11 swab test yielded positive for COVID-19.

“Based on the guidance of our Chief PNP, General Debold Sinas, all our personnel who made close contact with him must be checked as a matter of protocol and for their health safety and the safety of their family,” Eleazar said.

He said after the contact tracing, high-risk close contacts will be required to report to a quarantine facility, and will be allowed to leave only when cleared by medical personnel.

Earlier, the PNP said Sinas was so far asymptomatic and was in good condition.