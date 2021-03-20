PNP reports 111 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Philippine National Police data, the 111 additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 12,735.

Of these, 1,176 were active.

Forty more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19, pushing the PNP recovery total to 11,525.

No additional death was reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 34.

Earlier, the PNP announced PNP Chief Debold Sinas had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group saying daily COVID-19 cases could hit 11,000 by the end of March if the surge continues unabated.

On Friday, the Philippines confirmed over 7,000 additional daily cases, the most the country has reported in a single day since the pandemic began.