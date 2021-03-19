JUST IN: PHL reports record-high 7,103 additional COVID-19 cases; total COVID-19 cases now at 648,066

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Friday, March 19, reported 7,103 additional cases, the most number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country in a single day since the pandemic began.

According to DOH data, the additional cases pushed the active COVID-19 cases to 73,264.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines–whether active or not–have reached 648,066 as a result.

The DOH said of the active cases, 93.9 percent were mild, 3.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.0 percent critical, 1.1 percent severe, and 0.59 percent were moderate.

The DOH data showed 390 additional recoveries also pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 561,902.

Thirteen additional deaths led to an increase in the COVID-19 death toll, now at 12,900.

The Philippines is currently battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group predicting as many as 11,000 daily COVID-19 cases by the end of March.

On Friday, the government announced the temporary closure of arcades, driving schools, museums, cultural centers, and cinemas in an attempt to curb the COVID-19 spread.

It also announced a temporary ban on the entry of foreign nationals, with exceptions.

The DOH has attributed the surge in COVID-19 cases to increased mobility and a failure to follow minimum health standards, exacerbated by the presence of COVID-19 virus variants that are said to be more transmissible.