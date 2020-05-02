PNP on full alert after CPP-NPA-NDF ends ceasefire

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police is now on full alert after the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front ended its ceasefire with the government amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

In a statement, the PNP said the 205,000-strong force “is ready and able to defend the country against any atrocities of this communist terrorist group,” as it condemned the Communists’ end to the ceasefire it says “endangers government response to overcome the pandemic.”

PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said the police and military are “united behind our Commander-in-Chief President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to enforce our mandate to uphold public safety against this communist terrorist group,” this on top of their duty to ” implement strict quarantine measures to stop the spread of this pandemic.”

“As government condemns this rebellion by the CPP-NPA-NDF as a threat to public safety amid the pandemic; we will continue to uphold the imposition of ECQ in high-risk areas and GCQ in the rest of the country from May 1 to May 15, 2020,” Banac said.

The government first declared a unilateral ceasefire against the Communists in March.

Communist founding chair Jose Maria Sison later recommended a unilateral ceasefire on the part of the Communists, a move the Palace welcomed.

But the military later accused the rebels of attacking soldiers who were distributing relief goods in Rizal, prompting it to say the Communists would not honor their ceasefire.

Only recently,President Duterte also slammed the rebels for attacking soldiers delivering relief items, and threatened to declare martial law.

The rebels ended the ceasefire on Thursday.