President Duterte declares unilateral ceasefire vs CPP-NPA-NDF

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a unilateral ceasefire against the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front, the Palace said on Wednesday, March 18.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, the unilateral ceasefire, which will be effective at midnight of March 19 to April 15, was in view of the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine on Luzon to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019.

“The President has directed the Department of National Defense and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to cease and desist from carrying out offensive military and police operations during the ceasefire period,” he said.

He said both departments will also issue the corresponding orders to implement the declaration of the unilateral ceasefire, including the suspension of offensive military and police operations.

“Through this ceasefire, the Philippine government aspires that the swift provision of public health assistance goes unimpeded with the movement of health workers and medical supplies to communities, as well as of people in need of immediate medical attention remains unhampered,” Panelo said. With a report from Vic Somintac