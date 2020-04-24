Pres. Duterte slams NPA for killing soldiers escorting money, food supplies: “I might declare martial law”

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte slammed the continuous killing being done by communist rebels of soldiers and policemen who were just assigned to secure the transportation of food and supplies across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duterte warned that he might just declare martial law if this continues to stop the New People’s Army (NPA)’s violence and mayhem, he said.

“I might declare martial law, and there will be no falling back. Kung anong klaseng martial law, akin lang yan,” he said.

“Kanina o kahapon, dalawang army na nag-escort para magdeliver ng pera, supplies sa tao, pinatay ninyo. Pag nagpatuloy ang lawlessnesss na yan, maybe I will declare martial law, kasi kinikuha ninyo tulong sa tao pati mga pagkain nila,” he said in a pre-recorded televised press briefing with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infecetious Diseases that happened on Thursday, April 23 which was aired on Friday, April 24.

Duterte then ordered the military to craft more ways to ensure the security of supplies and food being escorted by the military.

He also asked the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to also secure military personnel ensuring the transport of food supplies and medicine.

“I have two more years, I will try to finish all of you,” he said to the NPA.

“Sa mga NPA na nakikinig, sumurrender kayo. Huwag nyong agawin assistance sa tao.”

