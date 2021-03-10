PHL COVID-19 cases reach 603,308 with addition of 2,886 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 603,308 on Wednesday, March 10, after the Department of Health reported 2,886 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 44470 were active.

Of these, 91.7 percent were mild, 4 percent asymptomatic, 1.7 percent critical, 1.7 percent severe, and 0.8 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 546293 including the additional 221 ones.

Seventeen additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12545.

The OCTA research group has monitored a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, with around 6000 COVID-19 daily cases possible by the end of March.

Quezon City and Manila have announced localized lockdowns following an increase in COVID-19 cases in those areas.

Paranaque also extended its curfew hours after three South African variant cases were monitored there.