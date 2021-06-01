PHL COVID-19 cases reach 1,235,467 with addition of 5,177 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1235467 on Tuesday, June 1, after the Department of Health reported 5177 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 53203 were active.

Of these, 93.1 percent were mild, 2.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 1.8 percent severe, and 1.3 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1161252 including the additional 6230 ones.

The death toll has now breached the 21000 mark, now at 21012, including the additional 46 deaths.

The DOH has noted an increase in COVID-19 cases growth rate in Caraga, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Ilocos Region, and Central Visayas.

COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and adjacent areas, meanwhile, it said, were decreasing.

As a result, the government has slightly eased restrictions on Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, also collectively called the NCR Plus area, and has placed those areas under a general community quarantine but with restrictions until June 15.

The ban on travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Oman and the United Arab Emirates has also been extended.