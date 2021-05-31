Ban on travelers from India, six other countries extended until June 15

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the travel ban on passengers from India to June 15.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the ban on travelers from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman and the United Arab Emirates was also extended.

The ban was first imposed on travelers from India in April, following reports of a COVID-19 variant reportedly driving the surge in COVID-19 cases there.

It was later expanded to include travelers from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The restrictions covering the five countries (including India) were supposed to be lifted on May 14.

The ban was, however, extended to May 31, with Oman and the United Arab Emirates added to the list.