Metro Manila, four nearby provinces under GCQ with restrictions for entire month of June this year

(Eagle News)–The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, will be under a general community quarantine but with restrictions starting June 1.

Apart from the NCR Plus area, which covers Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna, the following will be under the same community quarantine also until June 30:

Baguio City

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Abra

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Batangas

Quezon

Iligan City

Davao City

Lanao del Sur

Cotabato City

The following areas, on the other hand, will be under a modified enhanced community quarantine from June 1 to June 15:

Santiago City, Cagayan

Apayao

Benguet

Ifugao

Puerto Princesa City

Iloilo City

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Cagayan de Oro City

Butuan City

Agusan del Sur

The MECQ has the second-most stringent policies for limited movement.

The rest of the Philippines will be under a modified GCQ from June 1 to 30.