Metro Manila, four nearby provinces under GCQ with restrictions for entire month of June this year

(Eagle News)–The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, will be under a general community quarantine but with restrictions starting June 1.
Apart from the NCR Plus area, which covers Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna, the following will be under the same community quarantine also until June 30:
Baguio City
Kalinga
Mountain Province
Abra
Isabela
Nueva Vizcaya
Quirino
Batangas
Quezon
Iligan City
Davao City
Lanao del Sur
Cotabato City
The following areas, on the other hand, will be under a modified enhanced community quarantine from June 1 to June 15:
Santiago City, Cagayan
Apayao
Benguet
Ifugao
Puerto Princesa City
Iloilo City
Zamboanga City
Zamboanga Sibugay
Zamboanga del Sur
Zamboanga del Norte
Cagayan de Oro City
Butuan City
Agusan del Sur
The MECQ has the second-most stringent policies for limited movement.
The rest of the Philippines will be under a modified GCQ from June 1 to 30.