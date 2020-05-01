Palace: Zamboanga, Legazpi cities appealed for inclusion in list of ECQ areas

(Eagle News) — Both the cities of Zamboanga and Legazpi have appealed for inclusion in the list of areas where an enhanced community quarantine is extended after April 30.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the revelation in a press conference on Friday, May 1, as he noted the decision rested on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

He said, however, that the IATF has yet to decide on the matter.

“Yan lang po naiiisip ko ngayon na nag-aapela, na manatili po sa ECQ,” Roque said.

Earlier, Bacolod City appealed for inclusion in the list of ECQ areas, citing what it said was the continued increase of COVID-19 cases there.

The IATF granted Bacolod City’s appeal.

Starting May 16, only the IATF can decide whether to impose, lift or extend a community quarantine in independent component cities, highly urbanized cities and in provinces.

Provincial governors and mayors of HUCs and ICCs may impose the same only upon the concurrence of their respective inter-agency task groups.