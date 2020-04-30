Palace: Bacolod City to still be under ECQ after April 30

(Eagle News) — Bacolod City will still be under an enhanced community quarantine after April 30.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement in an online press briefing on Thursday, April 30.

According to Roque, the following areas are still under the extended ECQ until May 15:

Metro Manila

Cebu

Region III except Aurora

Region IV-A (Calabarzon)

Pangasinan

Benguet

Iloilo

Bacolod City

Davao City

Those excluded from the list will be placed under a general community quarantine, where travel restrictions will be eased starting May 1.

Earlier, Bacolod City was excluded from the ECQ list, but its officials filed a resolution of appeal to the national government, citing what they said was the continued increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there.

The Palace had said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases would decide on Bacolod City’s fate.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 8000 COVID-19 cases.