Palace: IATF to decide on Bacolod City appeal to be included in list of areas under ECQ after April 30

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Wednesday, April 29, said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has yet to decide on Bacolod City’s appeal to be excluded from the list of areas that will be under a general community quarantine come May 1.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque issued the statement a day after the Bacolod City council filed Resolution No. 401 urging for the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in the city to May 15.

Earlier, the Palace said only the National Capital Region, Central Luzon except Aurora, CALABARZON, Pangasinan, Benguet, Baguio City, Iloilo province, Cebu province, Cebu City and Davao City will remain under ECQ after April 30.

According to Bacolod City Mayor Bing Leonardia, the “unanimous position” in the city was that the lifting of the ECQ was “premature,” as “cases of local transmissions are beginning to emerge and coming to the notice of our health authorities.”

“While we are happy that the IATF classified us as a low-risk area, that is not an absolute guarantee that our people (are) now truly safe and secure,” the mayor said.

The IATF is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 7900 COVID-19 cases.