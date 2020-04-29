Recoveries breach 1000 mark as COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 8212

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease-2019 cases in the country has breached the 8000 mark, after the Department of Health reported 254 new cases on Wednesday, April 29.

With the new cases, the total COVID-19 cases in the country now stand at 8212.

According to DOH data, the total number of recoveries has, however, breached the 1000 mark, at 1023, including the 48 new recoveries.

Twenty-eight new deaths were reported, for a total of 558.

The DOH earlier said it was too early to say the Philippines was flattening the COVID-19 curve, but added there were “indications.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in some areas, including in Metro Manila, to May 15 in a bid to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Bacolod City, however, has appealed for it to be included in the ECQ list, noting what it said was the continued increase in COVID-19 cases there.

The Palace has said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases would decide on Bacolod City’s appeal.