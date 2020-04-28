PHL gov’t revises list of areas covered by ECQ until May 15

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government on Tuesday, April 28, released its revised list of areas under an extended enhanced community quarantine until May 15.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the following will still be subject to strict ECQ rules even after April 30:

National Capital Region

Central Luzon except Aurora

CALABARZON

Pangasinan

Benguet

Baguio City

Iloilo province

Cebu province

Cebu City

Davao City

The list no longer includes Antique, Capiz, Aklan, Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, which had been included last week but were subjected to a reassessment by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Those not included in the list will automatically be under a general community quarantine, which means limited public transportation operations could resume there.

Some establishments will also be allowed to open, but subject to health standards, such as compliance with social distancing measures, among others.

For areas under an extended ECQ, there is status quo, authorities had said, which means the movement of non-essential workers shall be limited to the purchase of essential goods.