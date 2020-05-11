Palace: President Duterte to decide on fate of ECQ today, May 11

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to decide on the fate of the enhanced community quarantine today, May 11.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the President would make the decision on whether to lift, extend or modify the ECQ in selected areas, after a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The ECQ is still in effect in Metro Manila and other areas up to May 15, while other areas are under a general community quarantine, where restrictions have been generally eased.

Earlier, Metro Manila Council chair Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said it was eyeing recommending an extension of the ECQ in Metro Manila to June 15, fearing a second wave of infections and noting the areas within the metropolis were “very interconnected.”

The MMC is composed of the mayors of Metro Manila’s cities and municipalities.

But Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia said the mayors decided to propose three scenarios for Metro Manila after May 15 to the IATF instead: An extension of the ECQ for up to two weeks, a general community quarantine or a combination of an ECQ and a GCQ.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 10,000 COVID-19 cases, with a bulk of the daily confirmed cases recently coming from Metro Manila and Region 7, and some from other areas.