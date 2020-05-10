COVID-19 recoveries in PHL near 2000 mark as cases rise to 10794

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has reached 10794, with the addition of 184 cases on Sunday, May 10.

The Department of Health said of the new cases, 42 percent or 77 came from Metro Manila, 41 percent or 75 from Region 7 and 17 percent or 32 from other areas.

Recoveries neared the 2000 mark, at 1924, with 82 new ones.

The death toll stood at 719 with 15 new deaths.

Earlier, the DOH and Dr. John Wong said the Philippines was starting to flatten the curve.

Metro Manila mayors earlier said they were eyeing recommending an extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila after May 15, when the ECQ is set to expire.

On Saturday, though, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia said the mayors were instead recommending three scenarios to the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases.