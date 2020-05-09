MMDA official: Metro Manila mayors to recommend 3 post-May 15 scenarios in NCR to IATF

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila mayors will recommend three scenarios on the fate of the community quarantine in the National Capital Region after May 15.

Metropolitan Manila Development Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia said these were the following:

An extension of the ECQ for two more weeks, from May 16-30.

A lifting of ECQ and imposition of general community quarantine in the entire Metro Manila

Imposition of modified GCQ, where LGUs can impose a lockdown on specific barangays or zones

According to Garcia, areas with a high number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases will remain under the ECQ, while areas with a low number of cases under the GCQ.

Earlier, Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, Metro Manila Council chair, said Metro Manila mayors which comprise the council were eyeing recommending an extension of the ECQ in NCR fearing a second wave of COVID19 infections.

He clarified however that the final decision rests on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.