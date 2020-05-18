Palace: Areas where no social distancing rules are implemented may revert to being ECQ areas

(Eagle News) –Areas where some restrictions are now eased can revert to being enhanced community quarantine areas if social distancing rules are not implemented.

“Kung wala pong full cooperation, siyempre po babalik sa ECQ dahil hindi naman pupuwedeng magpabaya ang estado sa obligasyon na protektahan ang kalusugan ng kanyang mamamayan,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing on Monday, May 18.

Roque issued the statement following reports of social distancing rules not being followed in parts of Metro Manila, where some industries were allowed to open under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

No public transportation, however, is still allowed.

In Cavite, which was placed under a general community quarantine starting Saturday, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla shut down malls temporarily for what he said was the failure to implement the health protocols.

Remulla noted that in four days, the number of COVID-19 cases rose by almost 40.

“Pag ganyan po tayo nang ganyan, lahat ay mabibigyan, hindi ng ayuda, kung hindi ng COVID-19,” Roque said.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 12,000 infections.