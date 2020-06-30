Office of Solicitor General on lockdown

(Eagle News) — The Office of the Solicitor General was placed on lockdown on Tuesday, June 30, after one of its employees tested positive in a rapid test for COVID-19.

The OSG said in a statement the employee would undergo a confirmatory test.

“As a precautionary measure, and while awaiting the results of the confirmatory tests, no one, except personnel from the FMS (Financial Management Service) and the sanitation and disinfection team, will be allowed in the premises,” the OSG said.

The OSG said “no documents will be received or sent out until further notice” either.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 36,000 COVID-19 cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte is slated to announce today the new community quarantine classifications in the country.

Earlier, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said he has recommended for Cebu City to remain under an enhanced community quarantine following the increase in COVID-19 cases there.