Environment Chief Cimatu says Cebu City should remain under ECQ

(Eagle News) — Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu wants Cebu City to remain under an enhanced community quarantine even after June 30.

Cimatu, who was made the point person in Cebu by President Rodrigo Duterte, said in a television interview on Tuesday, June 30, that this was his recommendation to the national government, which is expected to announce today the new community quarantine levels.

Cebu City was the sole city to retain the ECQ status after June 15.

President Duterte had lamented what he said was the Cebuanos’ slow response to the virus, which has so far infected over 35,000 in the country.

“Iyan ang recommendation ko kasi we need to stop the bleeding,” Cimatu said.

According to Cimatu, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Cebu continue to rise, with the most number of deaths the other day, at 13.

“Saka sa NCR (National Capital Region), 18 out of 100 lang na na-swab test ang positive. Dito, lampas 30%,” Cimatu said.