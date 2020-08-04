Non-transferable quarantine passes to be implemented in Cavite during MECQ

(Eagle News) — Quarantine passes will again be implemented in Cavite, as the province reverts to a modified enhanced community quarantine effective today, Aug. 4.

Governor Jonvic Remulla said each household will have only one pass and this is non-transferable.

“Ang ‘Stay-at-Home’ order ay in effect. Sino man ang walang Q-pass at nasa lansangan ay huhulihin at bibigyan ng katumbas na multa,” he said.

All public transportation may operate for essential workers, including those working in factories which shall remain open during the MECQ period until Aug. 18.

Mall operations are again only limited to the operation of essential services such as banks, supermarkets and pharmacies.

Department stores will be closed, and dine-in shall not be allowed in all restaurants.

Barber shops, salons, computer shops, and flea markets are closed again.

Although construction for public and private will be allowed at full capacity, this shall be subject to monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Public Works and Highways (public) and the local government units or the Department of Labor and Employment (private).

Funeral services are not allowed.

Remulla said all barangay checkpoints shall be put in place, with inter-province travel allowed only for official business purposes.

Apart from Cavite, Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan revert to the MECQ effective today.

President Rodrigo Duterte made the decision following the medical community’s call for a two-week “time-out” that would allow them to recover from exhaustion.

They added the government could use the period to recalibrate its COVID-19 strategy amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health confirmed over 106,000 COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon.