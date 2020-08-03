COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 106,000 mark with 3,226 additional cases announced today

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 106,000 mark on Monday, Aug. 3, after the Department of Health reported 3,226 cases on the same day.

According to the DOH, of the 106330 total COVID-19 cases, 38,405 were active.

Of this, 90.3 percent are mild, 8.2 percent are asymptomatic, 0.9 percent are severe, and 0.6 percent are critical.

The DOH said of the 3226 newly-announced cases, 1541 come from Metro Manila, 503 from Cebu, 181 from Laguna, 158 from Rizal, and 129 from Cavite.

Recoveries rose to 65,821, including the 275 reported today.

The DOH reported 46 deaths, bringing the total to 2104.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 4, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan will be under a modified enhanced community quarantine, the second strictest quarantine classification in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte made the announcement after the medical community called for a two-week “time-out” so they could recover from exhaustion.

Medical workers added the government could use the period to recalibrate its COVID-19 response amid the rising cases.

(Eagle News Service)