President Duterte places NCR, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Bulacan under MECQ

MECQ in those areas effective for 15 days

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila and other high-risk areas will be under a modified enhanced community quarantine effective 15 days starting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Apart from Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan will be under the quarantine classification, based on the recommendation by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, and approved by President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday night.

The President made the decision a day after a group of medical workers called on the government to impose a 2-week lockdown in Mega Manila again to allow them to recover from exhaustion.

The medical workers also noted the period could be used by the government to reassess its strategies against COVID-19 amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

The President said he understood the call of medical workers, and emphasized their work was greatly appreciated.

He said the government was “ready to consider” a stipend for the health workers.

He also called on Congress to include free transportation, free accommodation and free COVID-19 testing for the medical workers in the proposed Bayanihan law 2.