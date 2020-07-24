NDFP panel chair Fidel Agcaoili passes away

(Eagle News)–The chairperson of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines’ peace panel has passed away.

The NDFP said Fidel Agcaoili died at 12:46 p.m. in Utrecht, Netherlands due to “pulmonary arterial rupture which caused massive internal bleeding,” citing information from his doctor.

“It was not COVID-related,” the NDFP said.

Agcaoili was 75 years old.

The NDFP said Agcaoili’s remains will be flown to the Philippines in accordance with the wishes of his family.

Agcaoili, who has been in exile in the European country together with Communist Party of the Philippines founding chair Joma Sison and other NDFP leaders, assumed his post as chief NDFP negotiator in 2016.

President Rodrigo Duterte last year urged the Communist leaders to return to the country and talk peace, but this did not push through.

The government and the Communists each declared a unilateral ceasefire in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

These have since lapsed.

In April, the President accused the New People’s Army, the CPP’s armed wing, of killing soldiers who were out to deliver relief goods amid the pandemic.

The NPA denied the allegations.

In May, the President offered a P2-million reward for information on NPA top commanders.