President Duterte offers P2-million reward for info on NPA top commanders

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has offered a P2-million reward for the killing of New People’s Army top commanders or information on their hideout.

The President made the announcement as he railed against the rebel group, whose members he said were killing soldiers.

“Kapag nakapatay kayo ng commander, nakaturo kayo saan natutulog iyong commander, sabihin niyo sa akin. P2 million (ang reward) ‘pag top commander,” Duterte said in a public address aired on Tuesday, May 12.

According to the President, the recipient of the reward would then be given a “new identity” to ensure his or her security.

He said the recipient would be “like you are under the Witness Protection Program (WPP).”

“It need not be under the WPP, but I will order that you will be treated (as someone) under WPP,” the President said.

He added the reason the NPA continued to thrive was because there were officials “actively supporting them.”

The government declared a unilateral ceasefire amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but this lapsed on April 15.

The NPA declared its own truce but this has also expired.

Late March, the government accused the NPA of violating the ceasefire after a clash broke out between government troops and communist rebels in Barangay Puray in Rodriguez, Rizal.

The NPA has denied any violation.