“No more peace talks” with communist terrorists, says Pres. Duterte amid killing of soldiers doing COVID work

(Eagle news) — President Rodrigo Duterte said that he would no longer consider holding “peace talks” with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) because of the New People’s Army (NPA) attacks done on soldiers who were simply accompanying government workers delivering food any money amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“There is no more peace talks to talk about,” Duterte said on Monday, April 27, during a late night press briefing in Malacanang.

“It is a sad thing to know that yung mga sundalo ko pinagpapapatay, even while doing the most honorable task of accompanying the government workers delivering money and food,” he said.

“I’m so sad about this development, but there will always be a time for reckoning, the President said.

-CPP-NP has “no respect” for humanitarian work, says Duterte-

The 75-year old Philippine leader, who has tried at the start of his administration to engage the Left as well as the Muslim rebels in peace talks hoping to end armed conflict in the country, said he had lost hope with the CPP-NPA, describing them as having no honor and respect for humanitarian work at this time of crisis.

“I am not and will never be ready for any round of talks, kasi simply the NPA, the Communist Party of the Philippines has no respect, either for their spoken words or in their deeds of killing soldiers who are on humanitarian mission,” he said.

-Duterte honors soldier-heroes-

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the President Duterte and the whole nation honors the soldiers who died as heroes, and those wounded in the course of their duty.

He then announced the names of the soldiers and other security personnel killed and wounded in various encounters with the “CPP-NPA Terrorists” (CNTs) and the Abu Sayyaf this month. At least 18 soldiers were killed in these enounters.

In Patikul, Sulu, on April 17, there were 12 soldiers killed and 13 wounded in an encounter with Abu Sayyaf rebels.

On April 19, three soldiers died while four were wounded in an encounter with the NPA in Himamaylan, Negros Occidental. The soldiers were just providing security in the giving of cash assistance in connection with the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

Eight more soldiers were wounded in action in an encounter with the Abu Sayyaf in Patikul, Sulu in April 22.

In San Fernando, Masbate, a soldier was also killed in an encounter with communist terrorists on April 19.

On April 21, two soldiers were killed while three were wounded in an encounter in Aurora with the CNT or “CPP-NPA Terrorists”, Roque said.

The soldiers were again just providing security for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s special assistance program, he said.

Roque said two soldiers were also hurt in an encounter with communist NPA terrorists (CNTs) in Paquibato district in Davao after the military provided security in the giving of cash assistance.

Two more soldiers were wounded in Victoria City, Negros Occidental in an encounter with the CNTs on April 24, again while providing security for SAP distribution.

Another policeman was also wounded in an encounter with unidentified suspect in Monreal Masbate, Roque said.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa ating mga bagong bayani at pinaparating po ng Presidente at ng buong sambayanan ang aming pakikiramay sa mga namatayan at ang pasasalamat po ng buong bayan,” Roque said.

