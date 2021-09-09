MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 9

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 9:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airline prior to the scheduled travel.

On Wednesday night, MIAA announced the cancellation of the following flights due to inclement weather:

(UA) United Airlines

UA 183/184 Guam-Manila-Guam

(KL) KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KL 803/804

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said several areas in Luzon remain under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Storm “Jolina.”

The eastern portion of Cagayan and the northeastern portion of Isabela are also under Signal No. 1 due to Typhoon “Kiko.”