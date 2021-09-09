Featured News, Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 9

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 9:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airline prior to the scheduled travel.

On Wednesday night, MIAA announced the cancellation of the following flights due to inclement weather:

(NH) All Nippon Airways
NH 869/870 Haneda-Manila-Haneda
(SQ) Singapore Airlines
SQ 912 Singapore-Manila
SQ 919 Manila-Singapore
(T6) AirSwift
T6 5110/5111 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
(PR) Philippine Airlines
PR 1813/1814 Manila-Davao-Manila
(3K) Jetstar Asia
3K 766/765 Manila-Singapore-Manila
(EY) Etihad Airways
EY 423/424 Manila-Abu Dhabi-Manila
(JX) Starlux
JX 785/786 Manila-Taipei-Manila
(UA) United Airlines
UA 183/184 Guam-Manila-Guam

(KL) KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KL 803/804

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said several areas in Luzon remain under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Storm “Jolina.”

The eastern portion of Cagayan and the northeastern portion of Isabela are also under Signal No. 1 due to Typhoon “Kiko.”

