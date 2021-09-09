Eastern Cagayan, northeastern portion of Isabela under Signal No. 1 due to Typhoon “Kiko”

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 has been raised in several parts of Luzon as Typhoon “Kiko” resumed its “reintensification” east of Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

The eastern portion of Cagayan (Buguey, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)

the northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, San Pablo, Cabagan, Palanan)

PAGASA said “Kiko” was so far situated 785 km east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 230 kph.

It is moving westward at 20 kph.

According to the weather bureau, beginning tomorrow evening, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains due to the typhoon may be experienced over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and northern Isabela.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may also be experienced over Batanes and the rest of Isabela.

The typhoon is forecast to pass very close to northeastern Cagayan and cross the vicinity of Babuyan Islands between tomorrow afternoon and Saturday early morning.

The possibility of landfall over mainland Cagayan has not been ruled out.