Parts of Luzon still under Signal No. 1 as TS “Jolina” maintains its strength

(Eagle News) — Parts of Luzon remain under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm “Jolina” maintained its strength and moved away from the landmass of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, with the center of “Jolina” estimated 145 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales or 175 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan:

LUZON:

The western portion of Pangasinan (Anda, Bolinao, Infanta, Aguilar, Sual, Labrador, Dasol, Bugallon, Burgos, Mabini, Agno, City of Alaminos, Bani, Lingayen, Mangatarem)

the northern portion of Zambales (San Antonio, Botolan, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, Palauig, Iba, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz)

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Zambales, Bataan, and Pangasinan.

Tropical Storm “Jolina” will also bring moderate to rough seas over the western seaboard of Luzon, which means sea travel is risky for small seacraft.

On the forecast track, “Jolina” will move generally northwestward today over the West Philippine Sea, the weather bureau said.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this afternoon or tonight.