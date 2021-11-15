MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Nov. 15

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Nov. 15:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines as only those with the confirmation prior to the scheduled travel will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has said Faroe Islands and the Netherlands have been included in the country’s red list.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2 until the end of the month.